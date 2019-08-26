SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has offered his endorsement for Nadine Woodward for mayor.
In the announcement, Monday, August 26, Knezovich said, "Nadine is the only candidate who supports and values law enforcement and our mission to uphold the law and protect our constituents."
The announcement also cited Woodward's proposition to relocate a police precinct to downtown Spokane.
"I applaud Nadine's common-sense approach to addressing the City's challenges, including increasing public safety and reducing homelessness. She has been a trusted voice and leader in our community for nearly 30 years. I look forward to partnering with her as Spokane's next mayor," Knezovich said in the release.
Woodward also responded with the following comment in the press release: "Sheriff Knezovich holds one of the most important offices in our community. Having his trust and support goes a long way towards making Spokane a better place to live. We need all the help we can get to reduce homelessness, property crimes and recidivism. To do that, I intend to rely on experts like the Sheriff when I am mayor. Unlike my opponent, I want the help of law enforcement
