Spokane County Sheriff's Air-2 helicopter tracks down robbery suspect's vehicle

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Air-2 helicopter was able to track down a robbery suspect's vehicle Wednesday.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Air-2 located the vehicle as it left the scene of a reported robbery at the Spokane Valley Wal-Mart on Sprague.
A loss prevention employee reported a suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Benjamin Lassey, entering the store and attempted to steal merchandise. Lassey was recognized from prior incidents and knew he had been trespassed from Wal-Mart, according to authorities.
The employee contacted Lassey and identified himself as loss prevention when Lassey tried to leave the store without paying. Lassey pulled away and kicked the employee before fleeing into the parking lot.
The employee watched Lassey get into a black 4-door sedan with dark-tinted windows. They gave authorities the description of the vehicle and the direction it was headed.
Air-2, which was already flying over the area and monitoring the call, found the vehicle and provided real-time location information to responding deputies.
Air-2 was guided deputies to the vehicle's location as the unsuspecting occupants continued driving through traffic.
Not knowing if the occupants were armed, deputies conducted a high-risk traffic stop of the vehicle near the intersection of Thor and Freya.
The driver, later identified as 38-year-old Kyle Kirk, was cooperative and followed commands. A switchblade was found in Kirk's front pants pocket and he was initially handcuffed and placed into a patrol car.
Lassey didn't follow commands and continued to reach around inside the vehicle. Deputies didn't know if he was armed, trying to access a weapon or trying to hide evidence.
Because of Lassey's continued choice not to comply, a shotgun loaded with less-lethal ammunition was deployed to remove one of the heavily-tinted windows to get a unobstructed view of Lassey. Soon after, Lassey began to comply and was safely taken into custody.
Deputies learned there were warrants out for Lassey's arrest and also found a loaded flare gun in Lassey's jacket.
The flare gun, usually orange, had been painted black, making it look like it could easily be mistaken as a real firearm.
A baggy containing a black, tar-like substance, which was later confirmed to be heroin, was also found.
Kirk explained he gave Lassey a ride to Wal-Mart at his request and waited in the car when he went into the store and had no idea of what happened inside.
Lassey told deputies he knew he wasn't allowed in Wal-Mart but wanted to get some audio equipment.
Lassey was taken to and booked into the Spokane County Jail for 1st degree burglary, 1st degree robbery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous weapon and obstructing in addition to his warrants.
Kirk was issued a criminal citation of possession of a dangerous weapon and released at the scene.