SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office explorers and deputies are collecting food and other donations for the Holidays and Heroes Food & Donation Drive.
Deputies and explorers will be at Barney's Harvest Food located at 11205 E. Dishman Mica Road in the Spokane Valley from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday collecting donations to help make Christmas wishes for some local families in need come true.
The Holidays and Heroes Food & Donation Drive is an annual program put on by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office explorers and deputies, Spokane Valley Police Officers, and Spokane County Detention Services officers.
Families in need are identified through local schools and selected to participate in the program. On the day of the event, students are picked up by a deputy or officer in uniform and brought to the Spokane Valley Precinct in a patrol car.
Once every student arrives, the group then drives to Walmart to pick out Christmas presents for their families. A special shopper is also in the store, keeping an eye out for presents the child might want themselves.
The same program happens in Kootenai County, with Kootenai County Law enforcement and first responders participating.
Once the shopping is done, the groups meet up at the Greyhound Park in Post Falls, Idaho to meet Santa, wrap presents and share some holiday cheer before heading home.
Around 30 families benefit from the Holiday and Heroes Food & Donation Drive each year.
