SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A 15-year-old boy is in police custody Sunday afternoon after allegedly making a shooting threat over Snapchat and referencing Central Valley High School.
Deputies say another student called 9-1-1 to report the threat, saying the 15-year-old boy posted a video where he held a bullet next to his temple while saying, 'I'm not playing with you (racial slur). I'm gonna put one of these in your temple," before referencing Central Valley High School.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the threat is not related to the recent threat that caused Central Valley High School to go into lock down and cancel classes Friday.
Deputies contracted the 15-year-old boy at his home and found out he is not a student of Central Valley High School. The 15-year-old boy then told deputies, "It was just suppose to be a joke. I thought it would be funny."
Instead of forwarding the threat on, deputies say the student did what they were suppose to do and reported the threat immediately.
The 15-year-old boy was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center on one count of threats to bomb or injure property.
Spokane County Sheriff's deputies want to remind the public that it is illegal to make threats against a person or establishment, even if it's suppose to be a joke. Washington law RCW 9.61.160 states that it shall not be a defense to any prosecution under this section that the threatened bombing or injury was a hoax.
