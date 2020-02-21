SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is looking for information on a utility trailer that was stolen from a Spokane Valley residence on February 19.
According to the sheriff's department, a victim reported that someone stole his utility trailer that was parked along the fence line of his property.
If you or someone you know has any information on where the trailer is located or who might have taken trailer, you're asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case #10022507.
