SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputy who was placed on administrative leave last December has resigned.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, third party allegations of misconduct and potentially inappropriate relationships by Deputy Daryl Smith surfaced on December 9, 2019.
An internal investigation was initiated and Smith was immediately placed on administrative leave.
The assertions of misconduct alleged that Smith engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a non-commissioned county employee and a member of the public who Smith initially met during a domestic argument call.
The relationships were reported to be consensual but the internal investigation was launched to determine if Smith's actions violated any Sheriff's Office Policies.
Smith declined to be interviewed about the allegations and resigned his position on January 17, 2020, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The member of the public and other potential civilian witnesses named also declined to be interviewed.
"He did the right thing," Sheriff Knezovich said. "He didn't want to erode the public's trust or further damage his family, friends, or the Sheriff's Office by dragging this out through a prolonged investigation."
The following violations of policy were noted:
- Policy 340: Standards of Conduct
- Policy 1050: Nepotism and Conflicting Relationships
- Policy 702: Personal Communication Devices
- Policy 706: Vehicle Use
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.