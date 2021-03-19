SPOKANE, Wa., — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents to be on the lookout for several scams.
SCSO said scams involving social security, the IRS and potential jail time are circulating around Spokane County. A release from the Sheriff’s Office said these three scams typically follow a pattern: the caller will threaten to deny social security benefits, turn off utilities or put you in jail unless you pay at that moment. The caller will then demand prepaid credit cards, gift cards or some other form of payment.
SCSO stressed that no government agency, business or law enforcement department will use these tactics and to not give out personal or banking information.
More information about how to report a scam is available below:
Report Telephone Scams
It's important to report phone scams to federal agencies. They can’t investigate individual cases. But your report can help them collect evidence for lawsuits against scammers.
* Report telephone scams online to the Federal Trade Commission. You can also call 1-877-382-4357. The FTC is the primary government agency that collects scam complaints.
Report Banking Scams
The proper organization to report a banking scam depends on which type you were a victim of.
* Report fake checks you receive by mail to the US Postal Inspection Service.
* Report counterfeit checks to the Federal Trade Commission, either online or by phone at 1-877-382-4357.
* Contact your bank to report and stop unauthorized automatic withdrawals from your account.
* Forward phishing emails to the Federal Trade Commission at spam@uce.gov.