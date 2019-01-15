Applying for a job can be scary, so the Spokane County Sheriff's Office is making it easy for you.
Tuesday night in Newman Lake, the Sheriff's Office is hosting an open house to help get your law enforcement application ready.
Deputies are going to tell you exactly what to expect on your physical test, what you need to do this week if you want to register and the dos and don'ts when coming in for an interview.
Reservations are required, so if you're interested please call Spokane County Civil Service at 509-477-4711 to add your name to the reservation list.
The open house is Tuesday night from 6-8 pm, at the Spokane County Sheriff's Training Center in Newman Lake at 6011 N. Chase Rd.