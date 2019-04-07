SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a deceased man was found during a welfare check on S. Park Road.
Deputies responded to the welfare check at a home in the 2800 block of S. Park Road on Saturday, April 6.
A caller had reported a vehicle with a door left open had been parked in the yard for two days and the garage door was also open. The caller hadn't seen any activity of people at the home and told authorities an older homeowner who cared for a younger, disabled adult lived there.
Deputies arrived and looked through the front window, seeing broken glass on the floor and other items in disarray inside. They announced their presence and got no response.
When they entered the home they could smell the strong odor of animal feces and urine.
During their search, a nonverbal adult man in poor hygienic condition was found in a basement bedroom. He was give medical attention and taken to the hospital for continued care. Authorities say he remains at the hospital as he is unable to care for himself.
Deputies found the remains of an older deceased man in the backyard of the home and secured the scene.
Major Crimes Detectives and Forensic Unit personnel were called to the scene to continue the investigation.
At this time, investigators are considering this a suspicious death investigation, but they say they do not believe the public is in any danger.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the deceased pending positive investigation, along with cause and manner of death when it's appropriate to do so.
The investigation remains ongoing.