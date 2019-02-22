SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a suspect who robbed the Chattaroy Quick Stop-Conoco on February 17.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the man was armed with a knife when he robbed the store at 28312 N Newport Highway. He was also driving a "gunmetal gray" SUV.
The suspect entered the store and demanded money from the clerk with the knife in his hand. After grabbing the money, he fled north in the SUV.
He's described as a white man, about 6'01," 190 lbs, with dark brown/black hair. He was wearing a black jacket with two visible light-colored seams/stripes on the hood, blue jeans and dark gloves.
Major Crimes Detective Nate Bohanek is requesting anyone with tips or information regarding the incident to call 509-477-3223 and reference 10022490.