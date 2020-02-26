SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is attempting to find a woman who's been missing since Friday, Feb. 21.
According to the Sheriff's Office, 45-year-old Mandrea Runnels' boyfriend reported she'd left to go the library on Argonne on Friday and did not return. He's called her phone but she hasn't answered or returned the calls.
Runnels' boyfriend also checked with family and friends, but no one has heard from her. He said this is unusual behavior for her and he is extremely concerned for her welfare.
Runnels' sister and daughter have also reported their concern for her welfare.
During this time, Runnels neglected to show up for work, which a coworker stated is highly unlike her.
Runnel is described as a black woman, approximately 5'02" tall, 125 lbs, with black hair, brown eyes and could be wearing sunglasses.
She's possibly traveling in her maroon/burgundy 2004 Dodge Dakota with Washington license plates C29226N. The truck has a "=" sticker on the tailgate, just above the word "Dodge" on the driver's side.
Anyone who's seen Runnel, her truck, or who knows her location is asked to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233 and reference case #10024493.
