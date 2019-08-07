SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking the public if they recognize a man suspected of using stolen credit cards.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the man is suspected of using cards that were taken during vehicle prowlings two weeks ago in the parking lot of the McKenzie Conservation Area at 15828 N. Newman Lake Drive. Several other items of value were also stolen from the vehicles.
The cards were used at stores in the Liberty Lake area where detectives also obtained pictures of the suspect from surveillance video.
Although the pictures are not clear, investigators hope someone who knows the suspect will recognize him and report the information.
If you recognize the man and can identify him, you are asked to contact Detective Dean Meyer at (509)477-3159.