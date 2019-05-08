SPOKANE VALLEY - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the deputy involved in Saturday's deadly shooting.
Deputy Joseph Wallace was hired by the sheriff's office in January of 2015. He is a current member of the SWAT team where he is a reality based training instructor for new deputies.
Wallace served in the Marine Corps from 2009 to 2013 and in the reserves in 2018. Before joining the Spokane Sheriff's Office, he earned the rank of sergeant to a special operations unit.
The Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team says a weapon has still not been recovered from the scene of a deadly officer involved shooting.
Saturday, May 4, Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded to calls of an individual running around without a shirt on and "acting strange" near a group of children playing nearby an apartment complex on the 2800 block of N. Cherry.
Witnesses believe 25-year-old Ethan Austin Murray was high on drugs or intoxicated. When police tried making contact with him, he ran to a wooded area.
Police say Murray wasn't complying with commands and appeared to pull something out of his pocket before they began to fire.
Murray died from multiple gunshot wounds after a deputy fired at him during a call.
The scene covered several acres, which police are still processing.
No one else was injured on the scene.
Deputy Wallace is on leave, which is protocol.
If you have any information about the incident, you're asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.