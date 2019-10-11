SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office has released the names of three deputies who were involved in an incident where a disorderly man died while being restrained earlier this month.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Phil Pfeifer, Deputy Veronica Van Patten and Deputy Travis West were involved when the man was contacted in the basement of a home on October 5.
The man had been screaming, breaking items and exhibiting out-of-control behavior. He also had a history of being combative with law enforcement, according to the Sheriff's Office.
A taser was used but it still took several deputies to restrain the man. After he was placed in handcuffs, the man stopped breathing and became unresponsive. Life-saving measures were used but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Deputy Pfeifer started his law enforcement career working in the Spokane County Jail and was hired as a patrol deputy in 2006. He has been a K9 handler with the Sheriff's Office since 2014 and is currently a certified Washington State K9 instructor.
Deputy Van Patten began her law enforcement career as a Deputy with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office in 2016. She is assigned to Spokane Valley Patrol on the night shift and a member of the Hostage/Negotiator Team, assists in the training of new cadets during their basic law enforcement academy, and has attended advanced training toward becoming a certified Drug Recognition Expert (DRE). She also previously served as a member of our Recruitment Team.
Deputy West began his career with the Sheriff’s Office in January of 2015 and is currently assigned to Spokane Valley Patrol on the night shift and a member of the SWAT Team in addition to being a Field Training Officer (FTO). Prior to joining the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy West served in the U.S. Marine Corps as an Avionics Technician and was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.
