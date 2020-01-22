SPOKANE, Wash. - On Sunday, January 19, homeowners called to report an unknown person asleep in their spare bedroom. When deputies arrived, they discovered evidence that it wasn't the only home he'd invaded that night.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, one of the homeowners pointed out a set of snowy footprints on the driveway. Deputy Ryan Truman immediately recognized the size and tread pattern from two other residential burglary reports he took a few hours earlier from homes within a few miles.
Deputies entered the home and found 31-year-old Charles Campbell lying in bed with a blanket covering him. They also recognized several items that had been reported stolen during one of the earlier burglaries sitting on a chair in the living room.
Campbell followed commands and told deputies he came inside to use the phone. He was taken into custody without incident, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies spotted a pair of wet, blue running shoes on the bed. The soles of the shoes had the same distinct pattern of the footprints seen at all three burglaries.
They also found a bottle of chocolate milk and cheese sticks, similar to those reported in one of the earlier burglaries at a home in the 13900 block of S. Cheney Spokane Road.
Campbell told deputies the door was unlocked and he was hungry. He also denied knowing about the other stolen property found in the home. When he was told the homeowner of the second burglary armed himself and started looking for him, Campbell said he didn't take anything from that home, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The victims of the home where Campbell was arrested said they returned home and noticed some items out of place and began to search the house. When one of them found Campbell sleeping in the spare bedroom, he armed himself and yelled at Campbell, but he didn't move. They went to the front of the home and called 911.
In addition to the half-gallon of chocolate milk, a bottle of Gatorade and granola bars that were found in the bedroom where Campbell was arrested, deputies also recovered a pair of Bose headphones believed to be stolen.
Campbell was taken and booked into the Spokane County Jail for three counts of residential burglary. He is currently being held on a $15,000 bond.
During all three burglaries, the Sheriff's Office sad Campbell found an unsecured door and entered the homes without permission. In two of the burglaries, the homeowners were still inside at the time.
Campbell was also advised that he was fortunate he wasn't injured, as two of the homeowners armed themselves for their safety.
