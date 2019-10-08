SPOKANE, Wash. Security cameras in schools are nothing new in the Spokane area. But a new system that the Spokane County Sheriff's office will be launching this month aims to help first responders be on the same page.
Often, in emergencies, they receive conflicting information.
"We can now get that information, and it lets our first responders immediately go to where the threat is and deal with it," Under Sheriff Dave Ellis told KHQ.
Whether the threat is a school shooter, a fire, or even a break-in at one of the schools, deputies, dispatchers and crime analysts would be able to view the footage and would use it to direct police or other emergency responders to the school.
KHQ had the chance to take a look at the real-time crime center counsel where the analysts will be able to view footage in real-time. They also have a radio to tell responding deputies where to go.
Staff at nine school districts in Spokane County: Freeman, East Valley, West Valley, Central Valley, Mead, Deer Park, Riverside, Medical Lake and Liberty will be notified within 24 hours if the sheriff's office accesses their security system.
"Right now we are working with the schools within our jurisdiction, so you're looking at central valley school district and mead and deer park and riverside. Places like that," Ellis added.
Ellis says the cameras will only be accessed in times of emergencies and to test the system out.
Spokane public schools are not part of the program. But the Freeman School District is
Just two years ago, several students were shot and one 15-year-old was killed after a student brought a gun to school and opened fire in a second-floor hallway.
Ellis says access to these feeds could have provided law enforcement vital information in an emergency like that.
"That video can give us information as to where the suspects are, how many there are, what they armed with, what they're wearing. The same thing on the fire side. Knowing where the fire is and if people are trapped. It allows our first responders to get to the scene and provide aid that much quicker."
