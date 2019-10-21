SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies and Crime Check are warning people of a resurgence in scam calls threatening them with warrants.
According to the Sheriff's Office, a predatory scammer called a potential victim and identified himself as "Sergeant Rosenthal." She was told she had a warrant for arrest but the scammer said she wouldn't need to be booked into jail if she went to the courthouse with $1,500.
She said she didn't have that kind of money and would need to check if her mother could loan it to her. The scammer then told her it wouldn't be in her "best interest" to contact anyone about the conversation.
The potential victim texted her mother about the information while continuing to talk with the scammer. Her mother said she'd also just received a call from a "Lieutenant McNall," who said her daughter had a warrant and gave a monetary amount to keep her out of jail. When the mother began asking questions, the scammer hung up and the caller ID fraudulently showed as Crime Check.
Both of the calls were scammers trying to steal money from potential victims, according to the Sheriff's Office. Compared to previous scams, these scammers did a little research to give more realistic names and spoof Crime Check's phone number on caller ID.
The Sheriff's Office said that no matter which names get used or how official the criminals are, they are still scams.
Anytime someone calls demanding payment (prepaid credit card, money, personal info) for a warrant or threatens arrest, it's a scam.
"DO NOT LOSE YOUR MONEY to these predatory criminal scammers who don't care about your, your family, loved ones, friends, neighbors, coworkers, or acquaintances. They only want your money!" The Sheriff's Office wrote in a press release.
People are urged to tell everyone they know about scammer's tactics and don't assume people already know about it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.