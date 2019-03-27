The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is warning people about several recurring scams in the area aimed at stealing people's money or seeking identity theft.
The SCSO has continually received reports of scammers attempting to lie, intimidate, trick and threaten people into giving up their hard-earned money or personal information, leaving them vulnerable to identity theft.
Scams continue to be active in the Spokane County area including subjects such as IRS, grandparents, stating someone has warrants, saying someone missed jury duty and will be arrested, or stating you've won money, but have to send a small fee to receive it.
The SCSO says people have recently been called by "Sergeant or Lieutenant Ferguson" threatening them with arrest because they missed jury duty. This recent scam requests immediate payment to ensure the person won't be arrested, and states they'll be arrested if they hang up. The caller demands you immediately purchase pre-paid credit cards or other transaction cards and provide them with numbers on the card, giving them access to steal your money. The SCSO repeats, this is a SCAM!
Another recurring scam involves grandparents or some other family member receiving a call from a "jail somewhere" stating a grandchild, niece, nephew, etc. has been arrested for a ficticious crime and "if you pay immediately," you will save them from being charged with a crime or help them get out of jail. The SCSO repeats, this is a SCAM!
An additional scam involves a random person calling and asking for donations to a cause. The SCSO stresses people to do their homework and research if you want to give to or help people, check out the info on your own, then decide if you want to donate.
The Sheriff's Office says all of these scams are along the same general story of you or someone you care about doing something wrong, requesting immediate payment, and not allowing you to get off the phone. No matter how convincing they may sound, the SCSO stresses that you don't fall for this.
"Nothing needs to happen immediately, check the story out on your own before you LOSE your money," the Sheriff's Office wrote in a release.
For more information about protecting your privacy, identity and online security, including how to report phishing emails to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), along with other scams and consumer information, go to the FTC website https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/ or the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at https://www.ic3.gov/.