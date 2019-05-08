Spokane County Sheriff talks mental health in wake of officer-involved shooting

SPOKANE - According to Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, his deputies meet the 8 hour minimum of crisis intervention training also known as C.I.T.
Every year, deputies take a two-hour refresher course on how to deal with someone in a mental health crisis.
The sheriff's office has received an $89,000 grant from the state which Sheriff Knezovich says will help them extend this new program. They'll be working with Frontier Behavioral Health for the program.
He says while county commissioners support it this funding isn't permanent. "Anytime you have basically grant funding that means it's a one time. Very positive program but more importantly is where is the solid funding from the State of Washington to help us stop this issue," said Sheriff Knezovich.
Law enforcement officers are the first line of help when it comes to a mental health crisis. This program launched in November of 2018 and deputies have already started to see its successes. In February 2019, deputies helped nearly 200 people going through a mental health emergency.
Knezovich says they're doing what they can, but they can't do everything. "If there were more of us doing that maybe we would have a little bit more chance, but I am telling you peter even with that being the success that it is, treating mental health on the street is a failure. This is not a success. This is a failure because we should not be treating mental health in crisis on the streets of America, the streets of Washington or the streets of Spokane County. This should have been resolved way before we got there," said Knezovich.
The sheriff says that this is a band-aid fix and he fears that this will be commonplace if lawmakers stop funding essential programs. As a way to cut costs, "It took a lawsuit to get us here. How many more lawsuits and how many more lives is it going to take before we actually go, some folks truly do need to be either incarcerated or in secure facilities to help them mitigate and rebalance. This needs to be handled before we get here. This is the band-aid. Please do something so we can go one day, this is the reserve team rather than the front line," the Sheriff added.