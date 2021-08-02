Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich addressed a streak of deadly shootings in Spokane Monday.
Three shootings left three people dead at three different bars. Police have the alleged shooters in custody for each of the killings.
Monday, Sheriff Knezovich unveiled a new initiative, SAVE (Sheriff's Anti-Violence Effort), to proactively prevent more young people from dying, and his main point today: it takes a village.
Latrice Williams is one of several community leaders who came to the table today concerned with the deadly path Spokane has been trending down.
“We are losing our children, we are losing our children just in case you didn't hear that,” Williams said.
The Sheriff’s Anti-Violence Effort dubbed SAVE - modeled after Boston’s Operation Ceasefire initiative to combat violence in the 1990’s – aims to guide troubled youth away from violent tendencies. But the sheriff said without help from the entire community the violence won’t stop. So, community leaders are stepping up and they are asking everyone in the community to do the same.
“At these times we have to come together as a united community to help our future, which is none other than our youth,” said Charles Williams, Youth Gang Intervention Project Coordinator at NorthEast Washington Educational Service.
The bleak message from everyone who spoke at the press conference was, if something doesn’t change more kids are going to die.
“All of our children are in danger, it's not just the ones who are involved in drugs and gangs and all that kind of stuff,” Pastor James Watkins said. “You can be at the wrong time at the wrong place and you're going to get a report and your kid may not come home.”