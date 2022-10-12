Police lights - Vault

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Three suspects were arrested in connection to a burglary at an auto parts store in north Spokane County on Monday.

According to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), deputies responded to a burglary that was in progress at the Pull and Save on North Market Street at about 2:30 a.m.

Deputies set up a perimeter around the auto yard, giving several announcements advising anyone inside that a K9 would be used to find them if they did not surrender.

K9 units with the Spokane Police Department then began a search, locating three suspects. The arrested suspects included 29-year-old Matthew Leblanc, 42-year-old Joshua Aune and 39-year-old Travis Pritt.

According to the release, all three ignored warnings and were given medical attention before they were booked int he Spokane County jail for felony burglary charges.

