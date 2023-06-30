SPOKANE, Wash. — After receiving a FLOCK alert, Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies located a stolen vehicle and safely detained the three occupants.
A deputy received a possible stolen vehicle alert from a Flock camera on June 30 around 2:30 a.m.
They were able to locate a Toyota Scion driving slowly in a neighborhood near N. Atlantic Lane and W. Cascade Way.
The driver, 54-year-old man, drove 25 mph in a 35 mph zone and changed lanes wanting the patrol car to pass him.
The deputies activated their emergency lights and stopped the vehicle. All three occupants in the car were safely detained without incident.
During a search, deputies found that one passenger a 24-year-old woman was in possession of a syringe, small bag of blue pills believed to be fentanyl and a bag containing a white substance believed to be methamphetamine. She also had a misdemeanor for theft with a bond set at $1,000.
In a background check, the other passenger a 33-year-old female had a warrant for making false and misleading statements.
For the driver, he had two confirmed felony warrants for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and residential burglary, misdemeanor for assault and a DUI.
All three were transported and booked into Spokane County Jail for their warrants. The driver received a new charge of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
The vehicle was returned to the registered owner.