SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash - Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a shooting in Sullivan Park in Spokane Valley.
According to witnesses, an argument between five people escalated resulting in an adult male being shot. He was transported to the hospital with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries.
One adult and two juveniles have been detained by police near the scene.
Major crime units are on scene investigating the incident and we will continue to post updates as we receive more information.