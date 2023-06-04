SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was shot and killed by Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies early Sunday morning in Spokane Valley. The sheriff's office said deputies were looking for a wanted suspect at the time of the shooting.
According to a news release, two deputies were looking for a suspect in the 6300 block of East Broadway Avenue shortly after midnight when the shooting happened.
The sheriff's office said deputies exchanged fire with an "unknown" man, and during the exchange he was struck. SCSO said deputies provided immediate medical aid, but the man died at the scene.
Deputies said they found a firearm on the ground near the shooting suspect.
No uninvolved civilians or deputies were injured during this incident, according to the sheriff's office, although they did not specify whether the man killed was in any way involved in the initial investigation.
In keeping with standard procedure for officer-involved shootings, the Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team is investigating the incident and the two deputies involved were placed on leave. The Spokane Police Department will lead that investigation. A spokesperson for SPD declined to comment Sunday, citing the department's typical protocol.
The identity of the man killed by deputies was unknown as of Sunday morning but will later be determined by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Once the SIIR Team investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office for review. At that point, the prosecutor will have the discretion whether to press charges against the deputies or not.