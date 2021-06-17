Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy earns national honors as Field Training Officer

SPOKANE- Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Louis Acosta recently received his Master Field Training Officer Certification at a National Conference of FTOs held in Spokane.
The Sheriff's Office says a Field Training Officer is "Responsible for training, evaluating, and guiding new Deputies, from entry-level to lateral transfers, on safely and lawfully serving the citizens of Spokane County as a Deputy."
Further, they say that an FTO is one of the most critical positions for the Sheriff's Office, responsible for laying the groundwork for an entry-level deputy's career and further shaping lateral deputy's past experiences.
Earlier this month, the National Association of Field Training Officers 2021 National Conference was hosted by SCSO in Spokane, where Deputy Acosta received his certification.
“Since Deputy Acosta joined the Sheriff’s Office, he has continually strived to be one of the best," Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said, "His professionalism, knowledge, and calm demeanor, have guided his desire to serve our community with excellence. This, combined with his ability to teach and guide new deputies, is invaluable to the Sheriff’s Office and the continued legacy of professional service we provide to the citizens of Spokane County.”
Deputy Acosta joined the Sheriff's Office in 2014 as an experienced Lateral Deputy, after nine years of service at the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office and Post Falls Police Department. He is also a North Central graduate, and was a Spokane County Reserve Deputy.
“When a deputy trainee is at a critical point in the FTO process, Deputy Acosta has been one of our “go-to” FTOs for specific training, problem-solving, and balanced training environments," FTO Program Supervisor Lieutenant Justin Elliot said, "Further, he regularly communicates with his platoon sergeants and FTO supervisors to ensure buy-in and a shared message for the expectations of the deputy, the unit, and the agency."
“Deputy Acosta does not hesitate to help his platoon members and is a field resource to his fellow deputies and supervisors at times," Platoon Supervisor Sergeant Kiehn added, "Deputies having the opportunity to train with Deputy Acosta systematically exit his training car ahead of their peers.”