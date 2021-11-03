SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is taking to the Big Apple in Times Square to advertise positions they are hiring for, but the bright new billboards misspelled Washington.
The advertisements spelled the state as "Washinton."
Following dozens of comments pointing out the error on Twitter, the Sheriff's Office wrote, "The ad company, even after regular hours, is working to fix the typo. We appreciate their quick response."
KHQ has reached out to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office about who designed the ad and how much it is costing taxpayers.
The Sheriff's Office is hiring 40 officers with a $15,000 hiring bonus.