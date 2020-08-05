SPOKANE, Wash. - On Aug. 5, Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, Spokane NAACP President Kurtis Robinson and Vice President Kiantha Duncan gave an update on the landmark agreement reached by Robinson and Knezovich in September 2019.
According to the sheriff's office, the signed document affirmed commitment to open and honest, data-driven discussions regarding racial disparity and to develop a race equity strategic plan to implement in a long-term, sustainable fashion.
The agreement notes the following processes:
- Conduct an internal cultural inventory using an outside source, incorporating community accountability mechanisms, to evaluate the Department’s racial inclusion and race equity-based competence.
- Develop a race equity strategic plan; implemented in a long-term, sustainable fashion.
- Generate a commission report on stops, arrests, and use of force that includes a breakdown by race, gender and areas/districts.
“I believe integrity invites transparency and seeks out accountability. I am encouraged by the progress we’ve made together and I look forward to working together to find solutions to the racial disparity our community faces," Robinson said about the landmark agreement.
The sheriff's office says the work on the first process will begin immediately with the the identification and selection of a mutually agreed on, generally unbiased, neutral entity, with the desire to begin the study in September.
“Based on the data compiled to date, there is a racial disparity concerning the arrests of African Americans and Native Americans," Knezovich said. "It is important to acknowledge this fact and, more importantly, identify what is driving these disparities. With this knowledge, we can identify solutions to an issue our community has faced for many years.”
