K9s at Woodridge Elementary School 3

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Friday, Woodridge Elementary students got a special visit from Spokane County Sheriff's Office K9s "Bo" and "Jäger."

Deputies Nate Overbay, Amber Tyler and David Totman came along to teach students about what the dogs do and to show off some of their skills. 

K9s at Woodridge Elementary School 2

Students got to pet Jäger, explore a patrol vehicle and ask questions. Spokane Public Schools said the best question of the day was, "Are there any trained cats that do this kind of work?"

The experience came after third grade students competed a reading unit that focused on the book "Aero and Office Mike," which is about a K9 and his handler.

K9s at Woodridge Elementary School 1

