SPOKANE, Wash. - Garret Lashbrook was contacted in another state, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. 
 
Last Updated: August 3 at 12:00 p.m.
 
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man that was last seen in August 2021.
 
According to deputies, 38-year-old Garret D. Lashbrook was reported missing in May by his sister.
 
The sister told deputies she learned he had been staying with a friend and was evicted.
 
When deputies contacted the friend, the friend said he had not seen Lashbrook since the summer of 2021.
 
Deputies say previous information indicates Lashbrook was living on the streets and may have left the area. There is no record of him having contact with local law enforcement in over a year.
 
Right now, investigators are looking to contact Lashbrook to check his welfare.
 
Lashbrook is described as a 38-year-old white man, 5-foot-6 inches tall, 145 pounds, with dark blonde or brown Hair and hazel Eyes. Deputies also say his hair and facial hair may have changed.
 
If you have seen Lashbrook or know of his location, you are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10054434.
 

