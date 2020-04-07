Spokane County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect in Medical Lake vehicle prowlings

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man after reports of vehicle prowlings in the Medical Lake area.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the prowlings happened on Monday, April 6 and the man was captured on two separate home security cameras.
The man is described as white, approximately 20-30 years old, thin, wearing all black and riding an orange and black bicycle.
Anybody who recognizes the man and can identify him, or anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233 and reference case #10042954.
