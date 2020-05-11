Spokane County Sheriff's Office looking to identify property crime victims

1.jpg

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help identify the owners of property that they believe was stolen. 

According to the SCSO, they located the items while serving a search warrant.

Property Crimes Task Force Detectives obtained and recovered this property from a vehicle seized by Patrol Deputies:

  • Ruger Super Blackhawk .44 Magnum
  • Antique Singer Sewing machine in a black case
  • Turbo with cut hoses
  • Blue samurai type sword
  • Brown digital camo backpack
  • Black HP Laptop

If you recognize any of the property and have already reported it as stolen, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10056122.

