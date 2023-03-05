Spokane County’s Sheriff’s Community Oriented Policing Effort (SCOPE) is moving their Central Valley office 115 N. Evergreen to an office located within the Spokane Valley Mall.
SCOPE is a non-profit, volunteer-based organization connected to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, that helps assist the Sheriff’s Office through a variety of programs, such as SIRT, the SCOPE Incidence Response Team, which helps divert traffic at incidents.
The programs have 243 volunteers and 14 stations, their newest being christened this Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the mall. SCOPE hopes the new location will boost those numbers.
“Hopefully we can get some recruiting of new volunteers and recruiting for the sheriff’s office,” Chris Conway, director of SCOPE said.
The new location also hosts the Spokane Regional Law Enforcement Museum, which includes different police artifacts, some from over a century ago. Prominently displayed in the museum’s storefront, SCOPE hopes people will come in for the history, and stay for the conversations.
"I think that's a huge draw for people to see all the neat artifacts that are here from the museum,” Conway said.
“Citizens have the best information about their neighborhoods. They know who there is maybe in crisis, they know who might be there who is maybe displaying anti-social or criminal behavior. and if we get better from our citizens then we can craft better approaches to maybe mitigating some of those issues,” Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels said. “It's why the SCOPE program exists, is to have better interaction with our citizens, get our citizens involved in public safety and help make our communities in our neighborhoods safer.”