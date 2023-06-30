SPOKANE, Wash. — As the holiday weekend is approaching, there will be millions of boaters on the water across the county. Spokane County Sheriff's Office Marine Enforcement Unit will be participating in the national operation dry water from July 1-3.
Operation dry water heightens the awareness and enforcement of boater safety. There will be other law enforcement agencies participating, focusing on educating boaters about safe boating practices which includes sober boating.
Alcohol use is one of the leading known factors in recreational boater fatalities. Leading up to the Fourth of July, Sheriff's Office Marine Enforcement Unit will be working to increase public awareness of the danger of boating under the influence. Boaters will also notice a increase in officer patrols on the water and recreational boating checkpoints.
Whether you are a passenger or a driver, boating under the influence of drugs or alcohol is very dangerous.
Operation dry water is a year-round boating under the influence awareness and enforcement campaign, with the purpose of reducing the number of alcohol and drug-related incidents and fatalities.
