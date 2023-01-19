SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who may be at risk.
According to the SCSO, Mackenzie Hale-Stenzel appears to have run away from home this evening. Her parents told deputies she has been communicating with strangers who live out of the area online, and they are concerned she may be trying to meet with them.
Hale-Stenzel was last seen at about 5:40 p.m. at her home on the 3200 block of South Park Road in Spokane Valley. Deputies checked with her friends, and she was not found.
Hale-Stenzel is white, 5'0", 140 pounds, has blue eyes and dark blue dyed hair. SCSO said she is believed to be wearing black sneakers with two-inch heels, a silver chain with colored gummy bears, a brown zip-up hoodie with a lighter brown design on the front, and possibly jeans with holes in the knees and thighs.
If you have seen her or know where she is you are asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, reference #10009002.