SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for help searching for a missing vulnerable man.
80-year-old Gerald Campbell was last seen in the 12600 block of N. Mayfair Road on July 30. He is believed to be driving his black 2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara with Washington license plates ACU0508.
He is a white male, 5’06”, 130 lbs, with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and blue jeans with suspenders.
According to his family, Campbell has health concerns and has been suffering from an increased loss of memory. His family is very concerned for his well being.