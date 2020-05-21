SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office Property Crimes Task Force is asking for help finding a wanted fugitive.
Douglas Farmer, 30, is wanted for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, attempting to elude and Department of Corrections escape from work release. He is described as 5'9" tall, 157 lbs, with hazel eyes and brown hair.
"Crime Stoppers fugitives are wanted criminal suspects who are avoiding capture by police. This makes them potentially dangerous and they should only be contacted by law enforcement professionals," a release from the Sheriff's Office said.
People with information about Farmer's whereabouts should call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.p3tips.com. Tipsters don't have to give their name to collect the cash fugitive reward.
