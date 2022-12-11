Police seek public help looking for missing teenage boy in Greenbluff area

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is seeking public help finding a missing teenage boy in the Green Bluff area.

According to an alert sent out by SCSO Saturday evening, the missing 13-year-old boy was last seen near North Dunn Road and East Greenbluff Road. He is about 5'7", 150 pounds, has bright red hair and is possibly wearing a green flight jacket. 

His parents reached out to NonStop local to share his picture. They said his name is Wyatt and he left home sometime Friday night.

