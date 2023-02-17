SPOKANE, Wash. – A man accused of raping multiple children faced a first appearance in Spokane County Superior Court on Friday.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), detectives arrested 61-year-old Patrick Cabeza for multiple child molestation and sexual assault charges.

Cabeza's bond was set at $100,000. 

SCSO released his picture on Friday, along with a request for anyone with information to reach out to Detective V. Van Patten at (509) 477-6909, and reference case #10169458. Investigators believe some people may have had contact with Cabeza and could have relevant information to the investigation. 

