SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A 59-year-old man from Spokane has been reported missing by his family, and Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help.
Terry Anzaldo was last seen on Wednesday, July 5. His family said he has suffered from mental health-related issues, and there is concern for his well-being. SCSO is looking to find Anzaldo and check his welfare.
Anzaldo is approximately 5'10" and 175 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. According to his family, Anzaldo has suffered from mental heath-related issues and they are very concerned for his safety.
Anzaldo may be driving a dark blue 2004 Ford Explorer, with Washington license plates BEH4075. If you see him or his vehicle, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10098951.