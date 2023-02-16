SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Detectives with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) are seeking public help identifying a man in connection to an alleged sexual harassment incident.
According to a release from SCSO, the suspect allegedly "exhibited... inappropriate and concerning behavior toward baristas" at a coffee shop in Spokane Valley, near Barker Road and I-90.
SCSO Sexual Assault Unit detectives began investigating and obtained photos from surveillance video. According to the release, the detectives are looking to speak with the man about his behavior.
If you can help identify the male, SCSO asks you to call Detective Brad Humphrey at (509) 477-3028, reference #10008722.