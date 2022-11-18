SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) will hold its annual Holidays & Heroes food and donation drive on Nov. 19, in an effort to make Christmas wishes for local families come true.
SCSO is asking for community members to stop by Barney's Harvest Foods in Spokane Valley from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help with a donation. You can also support the cause by donating via VENMO to the account "@spokaneholidayandheroes."
Cash donations will be used to take local children in need shopping for Christmas gifts.
Through local schools, SCSO identifies families in need of help during Christmas and over the holidays. Children from families in need will be picked up by a deputy in uniform with a patrol car and taken shopping in small groups.
The smaller groups drive throughout the morning and early afternoon to Walmart on East Broadway to shop for presents for the family. A special shopper will keep an eye out for gifts for the child. Small presents are purchased for family members, with the shopping emphasis focused on the child and their siblings.
After shopping, the presents and food boxes will be loaded into the patrol cars and taken, with a hopefully smiling child, back to their family.