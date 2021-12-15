SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is continuing to receive reports of a scam making the rounds in the Spokane area.
The scammers have been calling people and claiming to be a deputy with the Spokane County Sheriff's office.
They told one victim to pay over $6,000 in the form of gift cards to quash a warrant for her arrest.
They told the victim she couldn't pay in person and needed to provide gift card information over the phone.
Law enforcement, courts or any other government agency will never call and demand gift cards or other forms of payment.
If you receive a call like this, you can report it to the Federal Trade Commission HERE.
You can also call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.
For additional scam information from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, click HERE.