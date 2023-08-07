SPOKANE Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff Office is warning people to be aware of a scam call, using the number (509) 924-2797.
The scammers are claiming to be the Spokane County Sheriff's Office under the made-up names Officer James Watson and Lieutenant Kevin Baxter.
If you receive one of these threatening calls, regardless of the reason, hang up and call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233; or call the agency the criminal imposter claims to be representing, but use a phone number you’ve looked up and verified. Don't call them back at the phone numbers they provide.