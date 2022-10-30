SPOKANE, Wash. - An investigation that began in Spokane Valley left several residential roads closed off in north Spokane on Sunday, according to preliminary evidence collected by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). Two suspects are still on the loose.
SCSO PIO Mark Gregory said around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, a Spokane Valley resident awoke to find people attempting to steal his mini excavator and flatbed.
The victim confronted the suspects down the road, at which point the suspects drove at him, prompting him to fire a gun at the truck. Gregory couldn't say whether either suspect was hit.
The victim then chased the suspects, who abandoned the rig near the intersection of Morton and Rowan in north Spokane.
According to Gregory, blood was found in the truck, although it was unclear what caused the injury. Gregory also couldn't specify who found the blood, nor how much there was.
The Spokane Police Department set up a perimeter in the area and ran K9, tracking the suspects to house, but they weren’t there.
Gregory said he did not know of any injuries or injury severity to anyone, including the suspects.