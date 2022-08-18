Spokane County: Silver Alert activated for 78-year-old Gerald Krug

SPOKANE, Wash. -  A Silver Alert has been activated for 78-year-old Gerald Krug.

Krug was last seen at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 18 leaving the area of Happy Trails Lane. Law enforcement says he has Alzheimer's and needs his medication.

He's driving a 2014 red Ford Escape SUV with Washington license plate #AQX3858.

