SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash.- Local law enforcement raised thousands of dollars for Sally's House this year.
The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team raised over $6,000 from sales of their 2019 SWAT Team calendar.
For a forth year in a row, Sally's House has been the departments charity of choice. Sally's House is an emergency facility for children ages 2-12 years old, who have been removed from their own home due to abuse, neglect, abandonment or criminal activity.
On Thursday the SWAT team spent some time with the children currently at Sally's House and the staff of the Salvation Army before presenting a check to the organization for $6,160.
During the first year of partnering with Sally's House, the SWAT team donated $1,000 raised internally.
For the second year, the team raise $3,500 in donations by selling raffle tickets, as Lieutenant Jay McNall and Sergeant Mike Zollars shaved off their mustaches for the Fund "Razor."
In the third year, the Fund "Razor" grew to include all members of the team sporting unusual haircuts, raising $5,635 for Sally's House.
According to the department's Facebook post, "This year, after rethinking the potential loss of their own hair, they decided to go with the 2019 SWAT Team calendar."