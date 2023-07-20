SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The SWAT standoff near Dishman Mica Road and Schafer Road has ended.
According to a NonStop Local crew on scene, a man was taken away in handcuffs and law enforcement has cleared the scene.
Last updated: July 20 at 5 p.m.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is on scene of a SWAT standoff near Spokane Valley for a wanted convicted felon.
According to the SCSO, they believe the man is barricaded inside a home near Dishman Mica Road and Schafer Road. Spokane County deputies say the man is wanted for a non-violent felony offence.
SCSO has applied for a search warrant to try and contact the suspect as he is not communicating with police at this time.
