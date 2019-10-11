Joseph Gariepy

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane County SWAT team assisted detectives with the arrest of a 20-time convicted felon in connection with a drug investigation. 

On Friday, October 11, detectives served a search warrant at a home in the 4000 block of N. Pittsburg with the help of SWAT. 

Detecitve Lloyd Hixson, investigating the possession and possible distribution of a large amount of methamphetamine, identified 49-year-old Joseph Gariepy as a potential suspect.

Gariepy is a 20-time convicted felon in Washington State with convictions for robbery, burglary, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, attempt to elude, assault and malicious mischief. 

Due to Gariepy's criminal record and a violent history where he is known to have been armed, the SWAT team was requested to assist. SWAT team members safely and successfully executed a search warrant at the home and detained Gariepy and several other individuals. 

Detectives recovered and seized methamphetamine, more than $12,000 in cash, ledgers and additional items for evidence. 

Gariepy was taken and booked into the Spokane County Jail for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. 

An additional person contacted at the home was released without charges.

The investigation remains active and additional charges and arrests are possible. 

