SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane County SWAT team assisted detectives with the arrest of a 20-time convicted felon in connection with a drug investigation.
On Friday, October 11, detectives served a search warrant at a home in the 4000 block of N. Pittsburg with the help of SWAT.
Detecitve Lloyd Hixson, investigating the possession and possible distribution of a large amount of methamphetamine, identified 49-year-old Joseph Gariepy as a potential suspect.
Gariepy is a 20-time convicted felon in Washington State with convictions for robbery, burglary, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, attempt to elude, assault and malicious mischief.
Due to Gariepy's criminal record and a violent history where he is known to have been armed, the SWAT team was requested to assist. SWAT team members safely and successfully executed a search warrant at the home and detained Gariepy and several other individuals.
Detectives recovered and seized methamphetamine, more than $12,000 in cash, ledgers and additional items for evidence.
Gariepy was taken and booked into the Spokane County Jail for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
An additional person contacted at the home was released without charges.
The investigation remains active and additional charges and arrests are possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.