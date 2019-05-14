SPOKANE - The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Hostage Negotiation Team ended a standoff Tuesday afternoon when the suspect surrendered shortly after their arrival.
Spokane County deputies say they responded to a domestic violence call at about 9 am on May 14.
The victim had called and reported that 55-year-old Tony L. Christmann assaulted and strangled her at her residence on Aspen Rd. Monday night and was probably still in the home.
When deputies arrived, they found Christmann still at the victim's home. Law enforcement told him he needed to leave the house and at first, he didn't comply.
About an hour after arriving, deputies began the process of obtaining a warrant. Law enforcement was told that Christmann was possibly armed and called in backup from SWAT and HNT.
Just after 1 pm, a search warrant was obtained and Christmann surrendered peacefully.
Christmann was booked into the Spokane County Jail for second degree assault.