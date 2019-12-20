SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Commissioners have approved plans to spend $2.5 million over five years to co-operate a shelter with the city of Spokane.
According to our news partners at the Spokesman-Review, the city of Spokane plans to match the county's investment and would rely on additional funds from private businesses to cover some of the operating costs.
The city and county have not agreed to a location or purchased a building, but area leaders told the Spokesman-Review they hope to have the long-term shelter location up and running by next winter that could serve 60 people.
The plan for a city-county shelter run by the Salvation Army was proposed to County Commissioners earlier this year.
Commissioners and Spokane Valley lawmakers shot down the idea saying the city did not provide enough information on the types of services it would provide to get people out of homelessness, including transportation and long-term stays.
Once the new shelter is built, people will be able to stay in the shelter for up to 90 days and participate in a program that will help get them into housing and off the street, freeing up space in other shelters around the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.